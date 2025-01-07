Explained: Satya Nadella's $3 billion investment plan for Microsoft cloud and AI infrastructure in India

“Infrastructure needs to be the highest priority for India,” says Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft, at the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru on Tuesday, while announcing the company’s plans to invest $3 billion in India in cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and skilling over the next two years, including the establishment of new data centres.

To accelerate AI innovation in India, Nadella also announced that Microsoft will support the country’s long-term competitiveness by training 10 million people in AI skills over the next five years, as part of the second edition of its ADVANTA(I)GE India programme.

“India is rapidly becoming a leader in AI innovation, unlocking new opportunities across the country. The investments in infrastructure and skilling we are announcing today reaffirm our commitment to making India AI-first, and will help ensure people and organisations across the country benefit broadly,” he said.

“In the past 12 months, Microsoft has been a co-pilot in making AI a reality in India, taking it from boardrooms to classrooms, commerce to communities, and finance to farmers,” said Puneet Chandok, president, Microsoft India and South Asia. He added that the $3 billion investment strengthens the company’s belief in India’s potential and “our resolve to equip the country with the resources and future-ready skills needed to excel in the global marketplace”.

Microsoft will expand its cloud and AI infrastructure across data centre campuses in the country; it already has three data centre regions in the market, and the fourth ready to go live in 2026. This investment aims to develop a scalable AI computing ecosystem to meet the growing demands of India’s rapidly expanding AI startups and research community.