Sriram Rajamani at Microsoft Research on AI and deep tech in India

Sriram K Rajamani, corporate vice president and managing director of Microsoft Research India Lab, reflects on how computer science and engineering research has evolved at the centre, in Bengaluru. In this conversation, Rajamani touches upon how AI and large language models can be harnessed to solve local needs, some of the technical aspects of how modern AI models work, and best practices from the research lab that could apply to India's deep tech ecosystem