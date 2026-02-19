Systemic cyber risk: The growing threat to global supply chains

The November 16, 2021, collapse of Google Cloud did more than disrupt Gmail access for millions—it triggered a chain reaction across global supply chains. Spotify went silent, Facebook services crashed, and revenue vanished for small businesses dependent on cloud platforms. This disruption stemmed not from a cyberattack, but from an unintended network configuration error. Its impact, however, was systemic and widespread, underscoring how vulnerable digitally connected enterprises are to cascading failures.

This is systemic cyber-risk—one of the most underappreciated threats in business today. Research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Southern California (USC), presented in “A Theory to Estimate, Bound, and Manage Systemic Cyber-Risk” at the ACM SIGSIM PADS 2025 Conference, reveals that exposure and interdependence across enterprises are far greater than most executives imagine.

The Supply Chain Vulnerability Everyone Ignores

Cyber insurance traditionally assumes risk can be isolated: one enterprise is attacked, pays a deductible, and the insurer covers the loss. But this model collapses in a world where every company is part of an interconnected digital ecosystem.

The 2017 NotPetya malware attack is a stark example. Originating from compromised tax software, it spread rapidly and affected companies such as Maersk, FedEx, and Mondelez—despite their lack of direct connection to the initial vulnerability. Losses ran into hundreds of millions, most borne directly by companies rather than insurers.

Similarly, the 2021 ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline shut down energy supplies across the eastern United States, crippling thousands of dependent businesses. Traditional risk models simply do not reflect the reality of digital supply-chain interdependence.

