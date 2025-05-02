Trump vs Toyota? Why US cars are a rare sight in Japan

With their sleek curves and chrome grilles, the classic American cars on sale at Yosuke Fukuda's yard ooze Californian cool but on Japanese roads new US vehicles are a rare sight-much to President Donald Trump's annoyance.

Japan's Toyota is the second-top-selling automaker in the United States, where it shifted more than 2.3 million vehicles last year.

Meanwhile US industry leader General Motors sold just 587 Chevrolets and 449 Cadillacs in Japan, while Ford pulled out of the tough Japanese market nearly a decade ago.

And it's not just an aversion to foreign brands—in 2024 Mercedes-Benz sold more than 53,000 vehicles and BMW sold over 52,000 including Minis.

"They don't take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs!" Trump said in April, accusing Japan of treating its ally "very poorly on trade".