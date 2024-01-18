Ford might just make a return to India. Is it worth the fight?

It was a twist that many didn’t see coming.
But India’s automobile industry is abuzz with speculations about American automotive giant Ford making a re-entry into the country after leaving the shores some two years. It all began with Ford’s decision to walk away from a deal to sell its manufacturing plant in Chennai after coming to an agreement with the $23 billion-JSW Group.
The Ford Motor Company Chennai assembly plant, also known as the Chennai Vehicle & Engine assembly plant, is located in Maraimalai Nagar, Tamil Nadu, and boasts a capacity to manufacture 200,000 vehicles and 340,000 engines a year. Already, Ford had sold a manufacturing facility that it had in Gujarat to Tata Motors last year and the sale of the Chennai plant would have signalled the end of a nearly-three-decade tryst with India, when it had become one of the first global automakers to enter India under a liberalised regime.