Wipro Q3 results: Net profit slips 7% YoY; margins improve

IT services firm Wipro reported a 7 percent year on year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,119 crore for the third quarter, even as revenue from operations rose 6 percent YoY to Rs 23,556 crore.

The company said this quarter’s profit was impacted by a one time Rs 300 crore charge linked to India’s new labour codes. Adjusted for this, net income stood at Rs 3,360 crore, up 3.6 percent quarter on quarter and 0.3 percent YoY. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs 3.21, increasing 3.5 percent QoQ and remaining flat YoY.

Banking and financial services—Wipro’s largest vertical, contributing more than a third of its revenue—saw demand improve, with segment revenue rising 1.6 percent.

Revenue from the IT services business came in at Rs 23,378 crore, a 5 percent rise over the same period last year. In constant currency terms, IT services revenue grew 1.4 percent sequentially, though it declined 1.2 percent YoY.

“The IT services segment remained the main driver of performance, demonstrating resilience in the face of ongoing macroeconomic challenges. Growth was particularly notable in key verticals such as BFSI, consumer, energy, manufacturing, and resources,” said Biswajit Maity, senior principal analyst at Gartner.

Read More