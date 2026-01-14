Infosys Q3 results: Steady growth even as margins hit by labour code reforms

Infosys delivered a steady performance in the third quarter of FY26, but the headline numbers mask a significant regulatory impact. The Bengaluru-based IT major reported revenues of Rs45,479 crore, an increase of 9 percent year-on-year. There was a 2 percent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs6,654 crore in the third quarter, compared with Rs6,806 crore in the last year quarter.

However, margins came under pressure due to a one-time adjustment linked to India’s new Labour Codes. The Central government’s notification of consolidated Labour Codes in November introduced changes such as a uniform definition of wages and enhanced leave benefits—this has led to a massive accounting recalibration across the industry.

For Infosys, this meant recognising an additional Rs1,289 crore in gratuity and leave liabilities. This regulatory charge weighed heavily on the reported IFRS operating margin, which stood at 18.4 percent, though the adjusted margin remained healthy at 21.2 percent. The adjustment also impacted net profit and EPS, with reported EPS at Rs16.17 versus an adjusted Rs18.53. This margin compression highlights how regulatory compliance can materially affect profitability even for globally diversified IT firms.

