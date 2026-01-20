Advertisement
Photo of the day: First all-electric Toyota unveiled
Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Sabari Manohar, Manasi Kirloskar and Tadashi Asazuma pose with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella electric vehicle during a launch event in Mumbai on January 20, 2026.
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 17:59 IST1 min
Image: Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images
First Published: Jan 20, 2026, 18:03
