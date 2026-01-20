Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo of the day: First all-electric Toyota unveiled

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Sabari Manohar, Manasi Kirloskar and Tadashi Asazuma pose with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella electric vehicle during a launch event in Mumbai on January 20, 2026.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 17:59 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
(from left) Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Sabari Manohar, Manasi Kirloskar and Tadashi Asazuma pose with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella electric vehicle during a launch event in Mumbai on January 20, 2026.
(from left) Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Sabari Manohar, Manasi Kirloskar and Tadashi Asazuma pose with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella electric vehicle during a launch event in Mumbai on January 20, 2026.
Image: Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images

First Published: Jan 20, 2026, 18:03

Subscribe Now

More from : Photo of the Day

Forbes List Logo
photo
Super 30: Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 alumni—shining examples of excellence
ByForbes India
photo
In numbers: India’s December inflation hits 3-month high
BySamreen Wani
photo
Global, but with a desi twist
BySamidha Jain,Amit Verma

Latest News

Forbes List Logo
Photo of the day: PM Modi flags off new Amrit Bharat trains
ByForbes India
In numbers: India’s debt dilemma
BySamreen Wani
How poor nutrient absorption can lead to hair shedding
ByBrand Connect
IMF Raises India’s Growth Forecast to 7.3% for FY26, Easing to 6.4% in FY27
BySamreen Wani
Why Zurich Kotak car insurance is a smart choice for first-time car owners?
ByBrand Connect
Pooja Malik: Recovering your assets
BySalil Panchal
Repair, Reuse, Reconstruct
ByBenu Joshi Routh
Dr. Sandip Sonara leads the fight against Endometriosis in India
ByBrand Connect
Triumph Trident 660 marks a new era in middleweight motorcycling
ByBrand Connect
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement