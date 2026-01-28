Advertisement
Photo of the day: India Energy Week kicks off in Goa

India Energy Week 2026 commenced today with keynote addresses by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hon'ble Hardeep Singh Puri

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 17:28 IST1 min
India Energy Week 2026 commenced today with keynote addresses by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hon’ble Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, and a welcome address Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant. Photo courtesy PIB India
India Energy Week 2026 commenced today with keynote addresses by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hon'ble Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon'ble Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, and a welcome address Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant. Photo courtesy PIB India

First Published: Jan 28, 2026, 17:34

