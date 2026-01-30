Advertisement
Photo Of the Day: Indian Air Force dazzles at Begumpet
Visitors watch the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatics team performing during an air show at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on January 30, 2026.
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 18:46 IST1 min
Image: Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP
First Published: Jan 30, 2026, 18:53
