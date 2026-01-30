Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Of the Day: Indian Air Force dazzles at Begumpet

Visitors watch the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatics team performing during an air show at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on January 30, 2026.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 18:46 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
Visitors watch the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatics team performing during an air show at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on January 30, 2026.
Visitors watch the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatics team performing during an air show at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on January 30, 2026.
Image: Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP

First Published: Jan 30, 2026, 18:53

Subscribe Now

More from : Photo of the Day

Forbes List Logo
Photo of the day: India Energy Week kicks off in Goa
ByForbes India
Photo of the day: India-EU announce 'mother of all deals'
ByForbes India
Photo of the day: Rehearsals on for Republic Day parade
ByForbes India

Latest News

Forbes List Logo
Economic Survey: Pharma scale up collides with obesity, NCD boom
ByNaini Thaker
Nations controlling chips, APIs have reverse leverage: Economic Survey
BySamreen Wani
How Waari is redefining experiential travel through local iammersion and global
ByBrand Connect
Dr. Pramod Kumar: The quantum seeker powering the next generation of AI with Pho
ByBrand Connect
Economic Survey warns India’s booming gig economy rests on unstable work
ByNaini Thaker
Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity assemble India’s most prestigious jury
ByStoryboard18
Over Rs2 lakh crore in investments: The Economic Survey on PLI Schemes
BySamreen Wani
AI Council, growth outlook, US tariffs: Key takeaways from Economic Survey
BySamreen Wani
Why the used-car market has become central to luxury carmakers’ strategy
ByHimani Kothari
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement