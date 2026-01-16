Advertisement
Photo of the day: Peace Prize for Trump

Maria Corina Machado presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to US President Donald Trump at the White House on 15 January 2026.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 17:54 IST1 min
Maria Corina Machado presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to US President Donald Trump at the White House on 15 January 2026, which Trump described as a “wonderful gesture”. The White House said it would keep the medal.
Image: Photo credit: X@Whitehouse

First Published: Jan 16, 2026, 18:06

