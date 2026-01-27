The Authenticity Lab - How executives can claim less and prove more

Most executive education still follows a familiar script. Leaders gather at a business school, debate a case, admire a framework, and return to work intellectually stimulated but operationally unchanged. The case protagonist always seems bolder, clearer, and more decisive than anyone ever feels back at the office.

That model assumes insight automatically converts into action. For today’s executives, it rarely does.

In a world shaped by AI, public scrutiny, and real-time accountability, leadership credibility no longer depends on how confidently a story is told. It depends on whether a claim can survive exposure to data, scepticism, and comparison. Authenticity has ceased to be a communication challenge. It has become an evidence problem.

This is the premise behind The Authenticity Lab, a collaboration between Isentia and the ESSEC-Mannheim EMBA Program. Rather than treating the classroom as a forum for discussion, the Lab treats it as a pressure test. Not a branding workshop. Not a focus group. A controlled environment where corporate claims are examined against live data, AI-assisted analysis, and disciplined questioning.

From Classroom to Lab

The Lab begins with a constraint many executives rarely face: uncomfortable input.

