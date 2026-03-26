India is entering one of the most significant wealth transitions in its economic history. Over the next two decades, trillions of dollars in assets from family businesses and real estate to financial investments and global portfolios will move from one generation to the next. This shift is not merely a financial event, it represents a defining moment for how families preserve, govern, and sustain wealth across generations.

Yet despite the magnitude of this transition, many families remain unprepared for the complexities that accompany intergenerational wealth transfer. Globally, studies suggest that nearly 70% of wealthy families lose significant wealth by the second generation, and the number rises even further by the third. The reasons are rarely purely financial. Instead, the most common causes are lack of planning, lack of communication within families, and the absence of clear governance structures around wealth.

In India, the situation is further complicated by legal complexity and limited awareness around estate planning. Estimates suggest that unclaimed financial assets in India exceed ₹2 lakh crore. At the same time, only a small fraction of individuals have formally documented their wishes through a Will. As a result, a substantial portion of wealth ultimately passes through intestate succession laws, which can trigger lengthy legal procedures and, in many cases, family disputes.

As India’s wealth ecosystem matures, families are increasingly recognizing that wealth continuity is becoming just as important as wealth creation.

The Shift from Wealth Creation to Wealth Continuity

Historically, wealth management conversations in India have focused primarily on investment returns and portfolio growth. Families spent considerable time discussing asset allocation, market performance, and tax efficiency. While these remain essential, the reality of modern wealth is far more complex.

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