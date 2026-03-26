India is entering one of the most significant wealth transitions in its economic history. Over the next two decades, trillions of dollars in assets from family businesses and real estate to financial investments and global portfolios will move from one generation to the next. This shift is not merely a financial event, it represents a defining moment for how families preserve, govern, and sustain wealth across generations.
Yet despite the magnitude of this transition, many families remain unprepared for the complexities that accompany intergenerational wealth transfer. Globally, studies suggest that nearly 70% of wealthy families lose significant wealth by the second generation, and the number rises even further by the third. The reasons are rarely purely financial. Instead, the most common causes are lack of planning, lack of communication within families, and the absence of clear governance structures around wealth.
In India, the situation is further complicated by legal complexity and limited awareness around estate planning. Estimates suggest that unclaimed financial assets in India exceed ₹2 lakh crore. At the same time, only a small fraction of individuals have formally documented their wishes through a Will. As a result, a substantial portion of wealth ultimately passes through intestate succession laws, which can trigger lengthy legal procedures and, in many cases, family disputes.
As India’s wealth ecosystem matures, families are increasingly recognizing that wealth continuity is becoming just as important as wealth creation.
The Shift from Wealth Creation to Wealth Continuity
Historically, wealth management conversations in India have focused primarily on investment returns and portfolio growth. Families spent considerable time discussing asset allocation, market performance, and tax efficiency. While these remain essential, the reality of modern wealth is far more complex.
Today, wealthy families often have members living across multiple countries, assets spread across jurisdictions, and businesses operating in global markets. In such an environment, the question is no longer only about growing wealth, but about ensuring that it transitions smoothly across generations.
Continuity planning therefore goes beyond investments. It addresses fundamental questions about family wealth: Who will inherit assets? When should wealth transition? How can disputes be minimized? And how can assets be protected during unforeseen circumstances such as illness, business uncertainty, or sudden transitions?
For high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families, these questions increasingly lead to the creation of structured frameworks such as family trusts, succession charters, and clearly documented governance structures.
Estate Planning Is More Than Legal Documentation
One of the most common misconceptions about estate planning is that it is purely a legal exercise. Drafting a Will or creating a trust is certainly important, but these documents represent only one part of a broader process.
Effective succession planning begins with clarity of intention and alignment within the family. Wealth creators must communicate their thinking and vision to the next generation how they see the future of the family’s wealth, how responsibilities should evolve, and what principles should guide long-term decision-making.
When these conversations are avoided, misunderstandings often surface later, sometimes during emotionally difficult moments. Open dialogue helps families create shared expectations and reduces the possibility of conflict.
Once alignment is achieved, formal documentation becomes essential. A carefully structured Will remains one of the most fundamental tools in estate planning. Yet even here, mistakes are common. Individuals often fail to appoint executors thoughtfully, use ambiguous language in testamentary documents, or assume that nominees automatically inherit assets.
In reality, nomination and inheritance operate very differently under Indian law. Nominees are typically custodians of assets, not ultimate beneficiaries. Without proper documentation, even simple asset transfers can become legally complicated.
The Role of Family Trusts
For larger estates, families frequently explore family trusts as part of their long-term wealth structuring strategy. Trusts can serve multiple purposes: preserving wealth across generations, defining governance frameworks, and protecting assets from unforeseen events.
However, designing a trust requires careful consideration. Decisions about whether a trust should be revocable or irrevocable, discretionary or determinate, and how beneficiaries are defined can significantly influence both control and tax outcomes.
Trust structures also help families separate ownership from management. For business families, this can be particularly valuable. Promoter shareholdings, for example, may be held within a family trust to maintain consolidated ownership while governance mechanisms guide how decisions are made.
When structured correctly, trusts can provide continuity while allowing flexibility as families evolve.
The Growing Complexity of Cross-Border Families
Another important development shaping modern succession planning is the global mobility of Indian families. Today it is increasingly common for Indian families to have children living in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, or the Middle East.
While assets may remain in India, beneficiaries may be subject to the tax and regulatory frameworks of the countries where they reside. Without careful planning, this can create unintended tax consequences, reporting obligations, and administrative complications.
For example, certain foreign tax regimes may treat inherited assets differently, impose reporting requirements on overseas trusts. As a result, succession planning for global families often requires coordinated legal and tax advice across jurisdictions.
The goal is not merely to transfer wealth efficiently but also to ensure that structures remain compliant in multiple countries.
The Often-Overlooked Importance of Liquidity
One of the most underestimated aspects of succession planning is liquidity. During wealth transitions, families may suddenly face financial obligations such as taxes, medical expenses, or estate settlement costs.
If sufficient liquidity is not available, families may be forced to sell long-term assets at unfavourable times. This can disrupt investment strategies.
Thoughtful planning can help address this challenge. Instruments such as life insurance, structured asset ownership, and clearly defined succession frameworks can ensure that families have access to liquidity when it is most needed, without compromising long-term wealth preservation.
Succession Challenges for Business Families
Business families face an additional layer of complexity because wealth is often tied to operating enterprises rather than liquid financial assets. Succession planning in these situations involves more than dividing ownership.
Key questions must be addressed: Who will lead the business? How will decision-making authority be distributed? What roles will different family members play? And how will conflicts be resolved?
Without clarity around governance and leadership, even successful businesses can face instability during generational transitions. This is why many business families adopt governance tools such as family constitutions, shareholder agreements, and structured ownership frameworks.
Family trusts are frequently used in these situations to hold promoter shareholdings, ensuring that ownership remains consolidated while allowing professional management and structured decision-making.
Starting Early Is the Most Powerful Strategy
Despite the range of legal, financial, and governance tools available today, the most effective step, families can take toward wealth continuity is surprisingly simple: start planning early.
Succession planning is not merely about transferring assets. It is about preserving the values, discipline, and vision that created the wealth in the first place. Families that approach succession proactively tend to experience smoother transitions, fewer disputes, and stronger long-term financial resilience.
Early planning also allows families to adapt structures over time. As family members grow older, move across countries, or pursue different professional paths, wealth frameworks can evolve accordingly.
A New Conversation Around Wealth
As India continues its journey toward becoming one of the world’s largest wealth economies, the conversation around wealth must evolve.
For decades, the focus was understandably on wealth creation. But in a rapidly changing economic and social environment, the ability to preserve and transition wealth across generations has become equally important.
Wealth continuity is not simply about inheritance. It is about thoughtful planning, family alignment, and responsible stewardship of assets. It requires families to think not only about the next generation, but about the generations that follow.
Creating wealth may be the first milestone. Ensuring that it endures through careful planning, strong governance, and shared family vision is the real legacy.
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First Published: Mar 26, 2026, 19:20Subscribe Now
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