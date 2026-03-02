The green illusion: Are laboratory-grown diamonds truly eco-friendly?

In the sparkling world of diamonds, laboratory-grown diamonds (LGDs) and natural diamonds stand worlds apart. While natural diamonds, created through the slow forces of nature over billions of years, symbolise rarity and timeless legacy, laboratory-grown diamonds emerge from factories, catering to fast fashion's demand. Yet, amidst greenwashing claims, the true value and impact of each remain fiercely debated.

Laboratory-grown diamonds are often marketed as sustainable, but their production is energy- and water-intensive. Carbon-neutral claims typically depend on offsetting rather than eliminating emissions, and “mining-free” messaging overlooks the metals and graphite needed for reactors. Additionally, while natural diamond mining supports large-scale employment and community development, laboratory-grown production is capital-intensive and generates far fewer social benefits.

The Looming Question of Greenwashing

Greenwashing—misleading claims about the environmental benefits of products—is a significant concern in the laboratory-grown diamond industry. Many brands emphasise their sustainability credentials without providing verifiable data (Natural Diamond Council, 2024). For example:

Carbon Neutral Claims: Some companies say they're carbon neutral, but they only count emissions from making the diamonds, not from other processes like cutting, polishing, or shipping (report).

Eco-Friendly Narratives: Terms like "eco-friendly" or "carbon-negative" are frequently used without robust evidence. Studies show that the carbon locked in a single carat of laboratory-grown diamond is about 0.2 grams, equivalent to the emissions from sending one to two emails (report).Regulators worldwide are cracking down on these misleading practices. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) have issued guidelines requiring substantiated environmental claims.

Laboratory-grown Diamonds: Innovation at an Environmental Cost

Beyond misleading marketing, it is equally important to examine the actual environmental cost of laboratory-grown diamond production. The eco-friendliness of laboratory-grown diamonds is far from straightforward. While they avoid the environmental issues tied to mining, their production can be highly energy-intensive, and in many regions, it relies heavily on fossil fuels. This complexity underscores the need to scrutinise sustainability claims carefully rather than accepting them at face value.

To illustrate further, laboratory-grown diamonds are manufactured using two primary methods: High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) and Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD).

HPHT Process: This method mimics the natural diamond formation process by applying extreme pressure and heat. The equipment often relies on grid electricity, which, in major production hubs, is predominantly coal-based.

CVD Process: CVD involves using high-energy microwaves to generate plasma for diamond growth. This process requires less pressure than HPHT but significantly more electricity, making it one of the most energy-demanding methods in laboratory-grown diamond manufacturing.

According to Sphera’s research, in India, where coal is a primary energy source, the carbon footprint of laboratory-grown diamonds can range from 260 kg to 612 kg of COper polished carat in regions relying on coal-based electricity. This highlights how energy reliance significantly impacts their environmental profile.

The hidden cost of laboratory-grown diamonds extends beyond electricity. Their production needs large amounts of water to keep machines cool, sometimes in areas already facing shortages. Reactors also rely on mined materials like graphite and nickel, meaning the “mining-free” label often used in marketing does not reflect the full reality (report).

Viewed collectively, the evidence indicates that the marketing of laboratory-grown diamonds as a simple, sustainable alternative can be misleading. For consumers seeking clarity, durability, and genuine ethical assurance, these diamonds raise more doubts than answers.

