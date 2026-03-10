Trusted leaders shaping India’s business future

India’s evolving business landscape is being guided by leaders who have earned trust through integrity, consistent performance and visionary leadership. These respected individuals are driving organizational growth while fostering transparency innovation and long term value creation. Their ability to inspire confidence among employees, stakeholders and customers sets them apart in today’s competitive environment. By navigating challenges with resilience and purpose they continue to strengthen industries and shape sustainable progress. This feature highlights leaders whose credibility, leadership excellence and commitment to ethical business practices are playing a vital role in shaping India’s future business ecosystem.

Neeha Nagpal



Neeha Nagpal is a litigation and regulatory advocate with over 18 years of experience across white-collar crime, economic offences, insolvency, and complex commercial disputes. She is also the Founding Partner of NM Law Chambers, a full service law chamber practice specializing in insolvency, white-collar crime and commercial litigation. She is widely recognised for handling high-stakes matters involving financial crime, corporate misconduct, and regulatory enforcement, including proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and investigations by agencies such as the SFIO and CBI. Neeha regularly advises promoters, HNIs, entrepreneurs, and boards on crisis management and enforcement risk. Beyond legal practice, she serves as an Independent Director and CSR Committee Chair at Black Box Limited and contributes to social impact initiatives supporting vulnerable communities. Her leadership has been acknowledged through multiple national and international recognitions, reflecting her influence, governance expertise, and human-centred approach to leadership in law.

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan is a seasoned business leader with experience across manufacturing, FMCG and consumer-facing industries. As Managing Director & CEO of TTK Prestige Ltd, he has led the company through steady growth, strengthening market presence while expanding the portfolio in line with evolving consumer needs. His leadership balances operational discipline with long-term strategic priorities in a competitive category.

Under his leadership, TTK Prestige has sharpened its brand messaging, adopting a more contemporary and relatable tone for younger and Gen Z consumers. By combining the brand’s long-standing trust with fresher storytelling and a strong understanding of consumer behaviour, he has helped TTK Prestige connect with newer generations while staying true to its core values.

He brings a global perspective shaped by executive programs at Carnegie Mellon University and is a recipient of the Fulbright-CII fellowship. Over his tenure, he has focused on strengthening the brand and business for future growth.

