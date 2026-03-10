Trusted leaders shaping India’s business future

India’s evolving business landscape is being guided by leaders who have earned trust through integrity, consistent performance and visionary leadership. These respected individuals are driving organizational growth while fostering transparency innovation and long term value creation. Their ability to inspire confidence among employees, stakeholders and customers sets them apart in today’s competitive environment. By navigating challenges with resilience and purpose they continue to strengthen industries and shape sustainable progress. This feature highlights leaders whose credibility, leadership excellence and commitment to ethical business practices are playing a vital role in shaping India’s future business ecosystem.
Neeha Nagpal
Neeha Nagpal is a litigation and regulatory advocate with over 18 years of experience across white-collar crime, economic offences, insolvency, and complex commercial disputes. She is also the Founding Partner of NM Law Chambers, a full service law chamber practice specializing in insolvency, white-collar crime and commercial litigation. She is widely recognised for handling high-stakes matters involving financial crime, corporate misconduct, and regulatory enforcement, including proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and investigations by agencies such as the SFIO and CBI. Neeha regularly advises promoters, HNIs, entrepreneurs, and boards on crisis management and enforcement risk. Beyond legal practice, she serves as an Independent Director and CSR Committee Chair at Black Box Limited and contributes to social impact initiatives supporting vulnerable communities. Her leadership has been acknowledged through multiple national and international recognitions, reflecting her influence, governance expertise, and human-centred approach to leadership in law.
Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan
Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan is a seasoned business leader with experience across manufacturing, FMCG and consumer-facing industries. As Managing Director & CEO of TTK Prestige Ltd, he has led the company through steady growth, strengthening market presence while expanding the portfolio in line with evolving consumer needs. His leadership balances operational discipline with long-term strategic priorities in a competitive category.
Under his leadership, TTK Prestige has sharpened its brand messaging, adopting a more contemporary and relatable tone for younger and Gen Z consumers. By combining the brand’s long-standing trust with fresher storytelling and a strong understanding of consumer behaviour, he has helped TTK Prestige connect with newer generations while staying true to its core values.
He brings a global perspective shaped by executive programs at Carnegie Mellon University and is a recipient of the Fulbright-CII fellowship. Over his tenure, he has focused on strengthening the brand and business for future growth.
Dheeraj Arora
Dheeraj Arora is the Managing Director & CEO of Hygienic Research Institute (HRIPL), a leading personal beauty care brand. With over 20 years of FMCG experience, he has held senior leadership roles at Unilever and Britannia across India and Developing & Emerging markets.
His expertise spans General Management, Sales & Customer Development, Modern Trade, and eCommerce. At Hindustan Unilever, he played a pivotal role in expanding the Organised Trade business, introduced the ‘Winning in Many Indias’ framework to drive localised growth, and led the rollout of a data-tech-enabled execution system now operational in 15+ countries.
An engineer with an MBA from MDI Gurgaon and a Digital Strategy certification from INSEAD, Dheeraj champions a High Tech–High Touch leadership philosophy anchored in the ‘Butterfly Effect, ’ the belief that small actions create meaningful impact. A CII-FMCG member and marathoner, he has been recognised as ‘Most Influential eCommerce Professional 2023’ and ‘The Extraordinaire – Most Powerful CEO 2024.’
Omkar Aggarwal
Mr. Omkar Aggarwal is a rising name in India’s fast-growing B2C fashion ecosystem. In just eight months, Factorycart crossed an impressive 100,000 orders, redefining affordable menswear through speed, scale, and factory-direct efficiency. Headquartered in Delhi, the brand eliminates middlemen to deliver shirts, T-shirts, co-ord sets, and trousers at disruptive price points starting as low as ₹69.
Driven by manufacturing agility and a customer-first mindset, Mr. Omkar built Factorycart to democratize fashion without compromising quality. With rapid order processing, transparent policies, and a growing product roadmap, Factorycart is positioning itself at the forefront of India’s digital fashion revolution—focused firmly on its next milestone of a million satisfied customers.
Sudhish Ramabhotla
Sudhish Ramabhotla can be considered the father of Indian animation. A pioneer in the field shook the Indian animation industry when he dared to employ over a hundred foreigners at his company colorchips headquarters in Hyderabad in the early 2000s consisting of a team of professionals from North America Europe and Philippines. This bold move enabled knowledge transfer to India enabling him to deliver international quality animation from India for the first time. No wonder you find erstwhile colorchips employees footprints all over the industry including a former ceo of big animation. Toon boom of Canada has awarded him for his contribution to the Indian animation industry. His efforts went a long way in taking Indian animation to the global stage.
Rajat Jangid
Mr. Rajat Jangid, founder of Astroenergyindia, is a celebrity astrologer and a leading authority in Vedic Astrology and Vaastu Shastra. With over 15 years of professional practice and clients across 31 countries, he blends ancient wisdom with modern life transformation. A GIA certified gemologist, he is known for ethical gemstone science and effective remedial guidance. His philosophy focuses on balancing the five elemental forces Earth Water Fire Air and Space to bring clarity, balance and happiness. A respected media personality, he hosted the television series Jyotish Sagar Ratna Vigyan on Sadhana Channel, and is regarded as one of the youngest and most influential international astrologers today.
Dr. Srinivas Pindi
Dr. Srinivas Pindi is a trusted leader reshaping India’s business future through people-centric leadership. As Vice President – HR & Talent Acquisition at Phenom, he aligns talent strategy with business growth, driving large-scale hiring, stronger retention, and inclusive workplace cultures. He is also an initial leader who adopted AI in human resources, which has increased productivity and efficiency. He champions initiatives that advance young talent and women leaders while integrating technology to enhance employee experience. His belief is simple yet powerful: when organizations invest in people, sustainable business success naturally follows.
Rajat Jain
Rajat Jain is a technology-driven entrepreneur with significant expertise in successfully enabling business growth for organizations using technology-driven innovation. A founder of Aadi IT Services LLP and BizEazer Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Rajat has developed expertise in technology business solutions. His expertise has enabled organizations including prominent players such as LG Electronics, CASE Construction Equipment and others, to grow by successfully providing solutions for technology development, business strategy, web technology, ecommerce ecosystem and technology infrastructure development.
He has expertise in providing solutions for technology business solutions helping organizations grow both structurally and sustainably from a digital perspective. A member of several prominent business communities, including CII, BNI, and JITO, Rajat continues to successfully grow businesses using technology business solutions. His expertise has simplified business growth providing organizations with the benefit of using technology solutions to enable scalability, security and quality aspects with respect to digital business growth.
Karan Adlakha
Dazzle Exhibitions And Events by Vkaj BTL Advertising Private Limited is a dynamic experiential marketing and brand solutions company specializing in exhibitions, corporate events, and BTL retail activations. With strong industry expertise, we provide complete end-to-end services including creative conceptualisation, 3D design, fabrication, production, logistics, and seamless on-site execution.
Beyond the domestic market, Dazzle delivers exhibition stands worldwide, with successful projects across the USA, UK, Europe, France, and the UAE. Through our trusted global partner network, we also operate in several other international markets, ensuring consistent quality and smooth coordination across borders.
Backed by a skilled and dedicated team, we consistently maintain high standards of professionalism, innovation, and timely delivery. From customized exhibition stands to large-scale corporate events and retail promotions, Dazzle transforms ideas into powerful brand experiences that enhance visibility, strengthen positioning, and drive measurable business growth globally.
First Published: Mar 10, 2024, 13:21
