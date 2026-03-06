When the world needed an office in India, Smartworks had the keys

Neetish Sarda likely doesn't have a photo on his desk, but he should. It would depict a young man on a well-maintained Silicon Valley campus in the early 2010s, observing how American tech firms arranged their workspaces and feeling a distinct envy. This wasn't due to the monetary compensation or stock options but for amenities like the gym next to the cafeteria, breakout areas that served as brainstorming rooms, and an overall office design centered on the belief that employees who feel good will think better. He returned to India to find offices that, to put it kindly, belonged to a different universe.

That dissonance is where Smartworks begins.

Founded by Sarda alongside co-founder Harsh Binani, the company entered what was then a buzzing co-working market. Every second startup seemed to be offering shared desks, strong Wi-Fi, and a foosball table. Sarda wanted no part of it. Where others chased freelancers and small teams, he saw that large enterprises and MNCs were the real force shaping commercial real estate, and that winning them meant building for long-term stability, not short-term fills. It was a deliberate bet, and one that no other provider in the space was making at the time. But pursuing enterprise clients demanded larger offices, which meant leasing entire buildings, and eventually led to creating something that didn't yet have a name in India's flex market: the managed campus, a holistic ecosystem that went well beyond the desk.

That journey from offices to campuses to a full-service platform was a gradual one. It was driven by a strong belief that now seems incredibly foresightful, even though at the time, it might have seemed a bit daring.

So Smartworks built campuses. Not one at a time, not tentatively, but with a conviction that now looks prescient and back then probably looked reckless. The model was deceptively simple in theory and brutally complex in execution. Lease large bare-shell properties in India's commercial corridors. Transform them into fully managed, tech-enabled office environments. Equip them with cafeterias, sports zones, gyms, creches, medical centers, and convenience stores. Wire the entire operation with proprietary technology that tracks how every square foot is being used, by whom, and when. Then hand the keys to an enterprise client and say, "Focus on your business; we'll handle the building."

A decade later, the numbers tell you whether the bet paid off. As of December 2025, Smartworks manages ~ 15.3 million square feet across 63 centers in 15 cities, spanning India and Singapore, a footprint that continues to expand and one that makes it the largest flex provider in the country and the only homegrown player to have ventured beyond Indian shores. Revenue for Q3 FY26 stood at approximately Rs 472 crore, up 34 per cent year on year. Its largest center is now the roughly 815,000-square-foot Eastside campus in Vikhroli, Mumbai, developed by the Hiranandani Group, the largest space ever leased by a managed workspace provider, and a leap from the previous flagship, the 700,000-square-foot Vaishnavi Tech Park in Bengaluru, that captures the pace at which the company is adding campus-scale properties. That marquee developers like DLF, Raheja, and Panchshil have entrusted their buildings to the Smartworks model is itself a verdict on its credibility. More than 350,000 capacity seats and counting. Over 770 enterprise clients and growing. India's largest managed campus player, and still accelerating.

