Hypertension and its effect on Kidneys

While cholesterol helps your body function, too much of it can cause severe health issues including high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. The excessive cholesterol can build up and eventually form plaque in the body’s arteries. These blockages in the arteries make it more difficult for oxygen-rich blood to pass through, causing a strain on your heart and increasing your blood pressure. It is recommended that all adults aged 20 and above have their cholesterol checked every four to six years. Leading a well-balanced, healthy lifestyle is the key to healthy levels of cholesterol and blood pressure. To lower your cholesterol, eat a healthy diet and get 40 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise, three to four times a week. However, following lifestyle modifications, a failure to achieve a healthy cholesterol level, warrants the use of medicines. Medications can help you to control cholesterol levels, but diet and lifestyle changes remain the best ways to reduce the risk of high blood pressure. It’s also very important to take your medication exactly as your doctor has instructed.High blood pressure is the second highest cause of kidney failure and accounts for about one-fourth of all cases. It can be both a cause of kidney disease and a symptom of kidney disease. It can cause damage to the blood vessels and filters in the kidney, making removal of waste from the body difficult. Once a person is diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease, it becomes necessary for the patient to undergo either dialysis—a blood-cleansing process—or kidney transplantation. One will not be able to feel if high blood pressure has hurt the kidneys; the only way to know is to be tested. However, there can be some symptoms of kidney disease such as worsening blood pressure, decrease in amount of urine or difficulty in urinating, edema of feet and frequent urination. Certain lifestyle modifications can be helpful to control the blood pressure and prevent kidney disease, or prevent its progression in individuals who already have kidney disease.