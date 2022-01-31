China has been keen to stress that Beijing will take its place in Olympic history, becoming the first city to host both a Summer and Winter Games.

Image: Noel Celis / AFP



A Winter Olympics overshadowed by diplomatic boycotts and concerns about human rights, Covid and the safety of Peng Shuai begins next Friday in a vast "bubble" in the Chinese capital Beijing.



Warnings about air pollution, government snooping and the environmental impact of a Games which relies almost entirely on man-made snow add to the mix.



Adopting the catchphrase "Together for a shared future" for the Games, China, its ruling Communist Party and the International Olympic Committee hope all those worries will be forgotten once the action gets going on February 4.





Renewed crackdown

The bubble

Stars of ice

