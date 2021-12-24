Chinese paintings, calligraphy, antiques and porcelain still dominate the auction rooms, but the report notes a growing interest in oil paintings and contemporary art.
Image: Isaav Lawrence / AFP
Although isolated, China is becoming a colossal driving force in art. Auctions in the country represented 36% of the world market in 2020, according to a recent report —a proportion that is growing steadily over the years.
The latest China Art & Wealth White Paper, seen by The Art Newspaper
, reveals that the annual value of sales in the country fell by 20% to 39.5 billion yuan ($6.2 billion), with nearly 100,000 transactions taking place in mainland China last year. Works of art auctioned
had an average sale price of 400,000 yuan ($62,795).
Chinese paintings
, calligraphy, antiques and porcelain
still dominate the auction rooms, but the report notes a growing interest in oil paintings and contemporary art. Sales in these two categories increased by 3.3% to 9.3 billion yuan ($1.4 billion). On average, auctioned pieces went under the hammer for 1.9 million yuan ($298,277).
China'a art collectors are above all driven by passion
The different regions of China do not all play the same role in the national art market. In 2020, 53% of auctions were held in the Beijing region, compared to 44% the previous year. The report authors explain this increase by the arrival of the auction house Yongle Auction, and by Huayi International's move to Beijing, according to The Art Newspaper
.
Regardless of where they live, Chinese collectors acquire art for specific reasons. A hundred of them based in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong were asked about their motivations. Some 79% said they were driven by a passion, while 53% saw it as a form of investment. These buyers mainly go through auction houses and art galleries to diversify their collections. Almost all of them (95%) own pieces by Chinese artists, followed by works from Europe and the rest of Asia (54%). Artists from the United States are less favored by Chinese collectors, with only one-third of them owning such works.