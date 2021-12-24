Chinese paintings, calligraphy, antiques and porcelain still dominate the auction rooms, but the report notes a growing interest in oil paintings and contemporary art.

Although isolated, China is becoming a colossal driving force in art. Auctions in the country represented 36% of the world market in 2020, according to a recent report —a proportion that is growing steadily over the years.





China'a art collectors are above all driven by passion