



Spanish toy makers agreed Wednesday to end gender stereotypes in their adverts and vowed to stop featuring boys exclusively with cars and soldiers, and girls playing with dolls.



The code of conduct it agreed with Spain's leftist government aims to "avoid biases and gender roles and the sexualised representation of girls," the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.