India’s GLP‑1 moment is here—the weight‑loss drug wars begin

India’s long‑awaited semaglutide patent expiry on March 20 has set off the most aggressive and consequential wave of GLP‑1 launches the country has ever seen.

Within hours of the expiry, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories rolled out Obeda, becoming the first Indian company to launch a DCGI‑approved semaglutide injection. Priced at Rs4,200 per month for a once‑weekly pen, the drug demonstrated non‑inferior efficacy and a safety profile on par with Novo Nordisk’s innovator in a 312‑patient Phase III study, claims the company.

A second development widened the shockwaves: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of GLIPIQⓇ (semaglutide)—at a weekly treatment cost starting as low as Rs325, instantly redefining the affordability landscape for GLP‑1 therapy in India.

Glenmark’s GLIPIQ arrives with two formulations—vials and pre‑filled pens—both approved by the CDSCO after a Phase III comparative, active‑controlled clinical trial conducted in India.

Sun Pharma has added further momentum to the semaglutide surge with the rollout of Noveltreat and Sematrinity, covering both the weight‑management and Type 2 diabetes segments. Noveltreat, indicated for chronic weight management, comes in five strengths, while Sematrinity targets insufficiently controlled Type 2 diabetes with two dosing options. Crucially, both are priced far below the innovator, with weekly therapy costing Rs900 to Rs2,000 for Noveltreat and Rs750 to Rs1,300 for Sematrinity.

The company is also leaning on device innovation: Noveltreat uses a concealed‑needle pen to ease injection anxiety, while Sematrinity’s multi‑dose pen offers flexible, dial‑based dosing. Together with a newly launched patient‑support programme, Sun Pharma is aiming to position itself not just as another entrant, but as a full‑stack GLP‑1 provider backed by its long manufacturing pedigree

Zydus Lifesciences has entered the fray with three semaglutide brands—SEMAGLYN™, MASHEMA™, and ALTERME™—launched immediately upon patent expiry. Backed by prior DCGI approval for both Type 2 diabetes and obesity, Zydus is differentiating itself not on price but on device innovation. Instead of requiring patients to buy multiple single‑dose pens as they escalate doses, the company has introduced a reusable, multi‑dose pen that works with a 15 mg/3 ml cartridge, allowing clinicians to select multiple strengths from the same device.

The cartridge‑based system, manufactured at Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, brings the average monthly therapy cost to around Rs2,200, positioning Zydus between the ultra‑low‑cost vial players and the premium pen‑format generics. The company is pitching this as a way to improve adherence, reduce device waste, and cut long‑term costs—crucial in a country where diabetes and obesity are soaring.

Natco has entered the market with a two‑brand strategy —SEMANAT and SEMAFULL—built around aggressive pricing. Its multi‑dose vials, available from day one, use customised syringes to bring monthly treatment costs down to Rs1,290 for 2 mg and 4 mg doses, and Rs1,750 for the 8 mg strength. The company will follow this with pre‑filled pens in April, priced at about Rs4,000 to Rs4,500, offering a lower‑cost alternative to Ozempic‑style devices while still appealing to patients who prefer the convenience of pens.

Compare that with innovator pricing in India before the expiry: Ozempic sat between ₹8,800 and ₹11,175, while Wegovy touched ₹16,400 per month.

By sheer pricing gravity, India has overnight become the world’s largest natural experiment in what happens to GLP‑1 markets when cost is no longer a barrier.

But the real story is not just these launches. It is the seismic shift India is about to witness—a shift that could redefine global access to GLP‑1s with accessible prices, test regulatory capacity, and create one of the most crowded pharmaceutical categories the country has ever seen.

A Patent Expiry That Turned India Into a Case Study

India isn’t just another market where semaglutide lost exclusivity—it is the first large market where patent expiry has immediately triggered a flood of generics. Analysts expect 40 to 50 brands to hit shelves in the coming weeks, with the first wave, including Sun Pharma, Zydus, Lupin, Mankind, Cipla, Biocon, and Natco Pharma.

A CareEdge Ratings analysis places India’s GLP‑1 market at the cusp of explosive growth, with domestic demand for diabetes and weight‑management therapies set to multiply fivefold by 2030. Indian pharma, which missed out on the early biologics boom, is determined not to miss this one. Sun Pharma, for instance, has already secured DCGI approval for its semaglutide for chronic weight management and is poised for a rapid roll‑out.

The Scramble for Market Share

Dr Reddy’s is playing both short‑term and long‑term games. Obeda is the first entrant, but the company is also developing oral semaglutide, a format that eliminates cold‑chain dependencies and could push GLP‑1 adoption beyond metros. Analysts say this could be the product that truly democratises access.

Glenmark is also launching Sankalp, a patient‑support programme aimed at improving injection confidence, titration accuracy, continuity of care, and long‑term adherence—a model similar to Dr Reddy’s SemaKare, signalling that patient‑journey orchestration will become a competitive differentiator.

Zydus Lifesciences, meanwhile, has stitched together a web of alliances—with Lupin, Torrent and others—to get its brands onto shelves as fast as possible. This “co‑marketing blitz” model was once a cardiovascular‑drugs phenomenon but is now spilling into chronic metabolic care.

Mankind Pharma, Cipla, Biocon and Alkem are coming in with their own plays. Expect a sitagliptin‑like explosion: When that patent expired in 2022, 100 branded versions appeared within a year. The same pattern is almost guaranteed here.

Regulators Are Already Feeling the Heat

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is suddenly juggling a different kind of crisis. Just days before the patent expiry, the regulator issued a sharp warning against surrogate advertising and digital marketing that promotes GLP‑1 drugs as lifestyle weight‑loss fixes. Companies, it said, had begun leaning on influencer‑driven messaging and ‘disease‑awareness’ campaigns that were in effect indirect ads for prescription‑only drugs.

At the same time, the Delhi High Court has demanded explanations from the DCGI over alleged gaps in the approval process for GLP‑1 drugs, including inadequate India‑specific clinical data, weak pharmacovigilance and inconsistent decision‑making timelines. The matter returns to court in May.

The regulator is also cracking down on counterfeit fears, halting obesity‑drug promotional campaigns after reports of spurious GLP‑1 products circulating in urban markets.

Also Read Indian pharma catching up to Ozempic, Mounjaro demand

What Happens Next?

India’s semaglutide moment is bigger than just diabetes management. With prices dropping to as low as Rs325, GLP‑1 access is no longer confined to wealthy urban patients—a shift that experts warn may lead to misuse, supply distortions, poor dose‑titration, and potentially a fresh round of regulatory tightening.

Yet, for millions of Indians living with diabetes and obesity—India now has 90 to 101 million diabetics depending on the dataset—this is the first time a globally proven, highly effective metabolic drug has become genuinely affordable.

As countries like China, Brazil and Turkey await their own patent expiries, global analysts are watching India closely. If domestic manufacturers scale successfully, especially given India’s peptide‑manufacturing capabilities, the country could become the world’s largest exporter of affordable GLP‑1 medicines, reshaping obesity‑care economics globally.