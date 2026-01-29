IndiGo to induct 39 A321XLR aircraft: CEO Pieter Elbers

As IndiGo enters its 20th year of operations, the country’s largest airline by market share plans to induct 39 Airbus A321XLR aircraft, with nine scheduled to join the fleet in this year, chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said at Wings India 2026.

IndiGo currently operates a fleet of about 440 aircraft, and expects to add close to 56 aircraft during the year, subject to delivery timelines. It had inducted 55 in 2025.

Elbers said the additional aircraft would support IndiGo’s plans to expand long-haul and one-stop international connectivity, while domestic operations would remain its core business. IndiGo aims to have its international routes account for 40 percent of the airline’s network by 2030.

“India today is a different market from 2006,” Elbers said, pointing to rapidly rising consumer demand and faster international integration of the economy.

Air travel penetration in India has risen from around 2 percent to about 7 to 8 percent over the years, but remains well below global averages, Elbers said. IndiGo expects this to increase to around 15 percent over time as incomes rise and connectivity improves. He added that deeper economic engagement, including the India-European Union trade agreement, could further support international travel demand.

