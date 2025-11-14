From-execution-to-influence-how-megha-singh-nandiwal-elevates-the-chief-of-staff-function

When you think of a Chief of Staff, the image that often comes to mind is someone like John Kelly in politics — the gatekeeper, the scheduler, the person quietly managing meetings behind the scenes. But in the corporate world, the Chief of Staff is evolving into one of the most powerful and influential roles in a company.

Megha Singh Nandiwal, Chief of Staff at Conversive (formerly SMS-Magic) — a professional whose journey mirrors the transformation of the role itself. Known for her rare ability to blend business precision with technological depth, Megha has built a career out of enabling founders to think boldly and lead fearlessly, while ensuring the organization runs with flawless execution behind the scenes.

“A Chief of Staff’s job isn’t just to support,” Megha says. “It’s to enable. To create the structure and clarity that allow leaders to take risks, innovate, and lead with purpose.”

The Engine Behind the Founder

At Foundation AI, Megha led with both strategic depth and operational precision. Working across HR, Finance, Legal, Corporate Branding, and the Program Office, she literally ran the show in India while the CEO was based in the U.S. — from hiring to strategy, execution to delivery.

She reflects thoughtfully on what defines true leadership partnership:“There are two types of CEOs,” Megha explains. “A Founder CEO — who knows what to build, and an Executive CEO — who knows how to scale. In both cases, they need a strategic partner, an internal consulting arm that is honest, bold in feedback, and unafraid to challenge. Someone who takes the load off, ensures alignment across people and functions, and keeps the organization moving in rhythm with the leader’s vision.”

