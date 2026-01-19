You eat a balanced diet. You take your multivitamins. You’re doing “everything right”—but your hair is still falling.

Sound familiar? If yes, the issue may not be what you’re eating—but how well your body is absorbing it.

Poor nutrient absorption is one of the most underrated causes of hair shedding. And it often hides in plain sight.

Eating Well Isn’t Always Enough

Most people assume that eating a healthy meal or taking a supplement guarantees good nutrition. But here’s the catch: nutrients only help your hair if they’re actually absorbed into your bloodstream and delivered to your hair follicles.

If your gut isn’t functioning well, even the best diet or hair vitamin can’t do its job.

