India's wealth management industry is entering its defining decade

India's economic trajectory is no longer a projection. It is a structural shift. By 2047, the economy expects to grow from $4 trillion to $30 trillion, placing it among the world's three largest. That expansion represents not just national progress, but a generational wealth-creation cycle.

The shift is already visible. India is now home to one of the fastest-growing populations of High Net-Worth and Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals globally. The HNI population is projected to double to 1.65 million by 2027. The UHNI segment is expected to grow 50% by 2028, outpacing the global average. Nearly 20% of India's super-rich are under 40, fuelled by start-ups, fintech, and IPO-led wealth creation.

Srinivas Mendu, CEO, FundsIndia Private Wealth

"This is a generational opportunity," says Srinivas Mendu, CEO of FundsIndia Private Wealth. "A significant share of India's wealth will be created in the next few decades."

But rapid wealth creation brings second-order consequences. The infrastructure required to preserve, structure, and transition that wealth across generations is still evolving.

The Preservation and Transition Gap

Many of India's newly wealthy are first-generation wealth creators. They have global exposure, are well-travelled, and increasingly focused on legacy. Their needs stand apart from the intergenerationally wealthy, and from the aspirants who are investing their way up the ladder.

