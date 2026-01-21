The Tiger Global ruling: What it means

For decades, foreign investors looking at India found a convenient gateway through a small island nation: Mauritius. Thanks to a tax treaty signed in 1983 between India and Mauritius, investors based in Mauritius could sell shares of Indian companies without paying capital gains tax in India. This arrangement was meant to attract foreign investment at a time when India was opening its economy.

Many investors using it had nominal connections with Mauritius. Funds were often managed from the USA or Europe, but the investments were routed through Mauritian entities to take advantage of the treaty. Indian authorities were uneasy and kept challenging such structures but the Supreme Court, through its 2003 decision in Azadi Bachao Andolan, put its firm stamp of approval on such structures that had also been expressly blessed by a Government Circular. The Court recognised that “treaty shopping” was a common and accepted practice worldwide and that India itself may have intended to offer these benefits to attract capital. It held that if an investor produced a valid Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) from Mauritius, Indian authorities could not question its right to treaty benefits. This position was reaffirmed in the famous Vodafone case in 2012, where the Court again stressed that legitimate tax planning was not the same as tax evasion.

For investors, the message was clear: A valid TRC was almost a passport to treaty protection.

Eventually the Govt of India managed to convince the Mauritian authorities to amend the treaty with effect from April 1, 2017; albeit with an express understanding that investments made prior to this date would not be taxed (called as “grandfathering”). The Indian government made necessary changes in the rules and made express announcements to this effect. At the same time, General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) were implemented in the Indian income tax law. Both these changes made it clear that the erstwhile Mauritius route is now closed while protecting the grandfathered investments made prior to April 1, 2017.

This equilibrium now stands radically upended with the Supreme Court’s recent decision involving Tiger Global, one of the world’s best-known investment funds.

