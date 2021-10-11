Rice sacks to the runway: India's battle to rebrand jute

Labourers work at a private jute mill in Jagatdal.

Image: Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP



From the boutiques of Christian Dior to royal wedding favours, jute is growing in popularity worldwide as demand for alternatives to plastic soars, with experts predicting the bag industry alone will be worth more than $3 billion by 2024.



India is desperate to capitalise on this consumer shift and seize the opportunity to revive its flagging industry, expanding it from sacks and gunny bags to fashion.



Also known as sack cloth, hessian, or burlap, the fibre is hailed by environmentalists because growing it can help with carbon capture, and it uses less natural resources than cotton.





Billion dollar industry

Drowning in plastic pollution