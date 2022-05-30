





F

So he decided to try and join their ranks.

Unconventional career

"The older generation has been wired to think that to be successful you have to go through a specified path which is -- go to school, work hard in your academics and then pursue a particular career," Gathoni said.

Instead the 25-year-old has travelled around the world to take part in international tournaments featuring some of the biggest names in the industry including France's Marie-Laure Norindr, better known as Kayane.

'No structure'

But the sector still faces major hurdles in Africa

The continent has struggled to capitalise on its large youth population -- 60 percent of Africans are aged under 25, figures that usually attract sponsors drawn to the prospect of a young, growing fan base.

Many players battle slow internet speeds and time lags compared to their overseas counterparts, who live in developed countries where the vast majority of game servers are located.

Gamers and their dens also encounter police scrutiny in Kenya where the law does not differentiate between esports and gambling

"In my research, I found that the law needs to catch up with technology -- there are a lot of loopholes," said Gathoni, who hopes to specialise in esports law so she can get involved in policy-making.

Furthermore, while Kenyan gamers regularly meet to play informal tournaments and win cash prizes, the absence of any structure makes it difficult for them to pursue the sport professionally.

"There's no structure at the moment, it is simply a group of friends who come together to play," said tournament organiser Ronny Lusigi.

AFP. "For video gaming to transition into esports, it has to be organised and competitive," he told

evertheless Diang'a, who now mentors young gamers in Kibera and organises tournaments around Kenya, hopes to see video gaming "explode in Africa".

"Gaming kept me sane while everything was falling apart. I want to see more people enter this culture of gaming," he said.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.