Mythical games enters a strategic partnership with NFL to launch play-and-own NFT video game

The National Football League (NFL) is foraying into the blockchain gaming world once more with the launch of the first-ever blockchain-based NFL video game in collaboration with Mythical Games, the league announced on Wednesday. The game will be called NFL Rivals, which will be compatible on the web and iOS and Android, and will be released in early 2023.

The game will operate on the Mythical Chain blockchain, with 32 limited-quantity collections of generative 3D NFL franchise-themed NFTs issued in a series of releases called 'Rarity League,’ prior to the game launch. The owners will have access to special events and in-game rewards consistent with the league's larger goals to integrate Web 3 into its fan experience.

Joe Ruggiero, SVP of consumer products at NFL, said, “With the rise of blockchain technology, we are thrilled to partner with Mythical Games on a blockchain-enabled game that delivers new play-to-own NFT capabilities, creating a new adventure for fans who love to play football games. The interest in NFTs and video gaming amongst current and prospective fans continues to grow and, combined, has accelerated the NFL’s exploration of new gaming models that can deliver an unmatched experience to fans.

Terése Whitehead, vice president of consumer products and strategy, NFL Players, said that NFTs are changing the game for fans, and we're eager to work with Mythical Games' creative team to build a whole new blockchain-based world where NFL players take center stage.

The NFL already has a number of Web 3 goods in the works, including a ticketing collectible platform on Polygon and Flow, NBA Top Shot, an NFT collectible marketplace built by Dapper Labs, and 13 franchise social token agreements with Socios. NFL is the licensing and marketing arm of the National Footaball League Players Association (NFLPA). NFLPA was established in 1956 as a union for professional football players in the National Footaball League.

Jamie Jackson, Chief Creative Officer at Mythical Games, said that the team was excited about the partnership with NFL and that it would drive greater fan engagement via fresh game design and web3 utilities. He further commented, “NFTs with utility can add value to players in-game, and we can’t wait to bring these concepts to NFL Rivals to evolve the team management genre by adding the advantages of play-and-own games, offering the community new ways to engage with their favorite teams and players both in and outside this virtual world.”

Mythical Games focuses on attracting mainstream users by adopting the "gamers first" approach. Mythical Games have experience working on leading franchises, such as World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, Guitar Hero Live, Marvel Strike Force, Skylanders, etc.

According to a press release issued by Mythical Games, future games will be dependent on stronger links between gamers, content providers, companies, and developers. The team hopes to break new ground by allowing top developers to use their proprietary Mythical Platform to help build player-owned economies on popular blockchains, with an initial focus on the EOSIO blockchain. They'll also develop new technologies that allow content creators and companies to customize and own gaming assets.

Shashank is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash