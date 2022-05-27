  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: May 27, 2022 12:31:09 PM IST
Updated: May 27, 2022 12:41:14 PM IST

Geetanjali Shree with the English translator of her Hindi novel, Daisy Rockwell, attend The 2022 International Booker Prize winner ceremony at One Marylebone in London, England. Geetanjali’s Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’ (Ret Samadhi in Hindi) is the first book in any Indian language to win the Booker Prize.
Image: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images



