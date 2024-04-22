New El Dorado: Why Swiss watch brands making time for India
While some brands are already in the starting blocks, others are waiting to see whether India will become a new land of plenty.
"India represents enormous potential," Yves Bugmann, president of the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, told AFP at Watches and Wonders, the Geneva watch fair that closed on Monday.
Despite its 1.4 billion population, India was in 22nd place for Swiss watch exports in 2023, just ahead of Switzerland's Alpine neighbour Austria.
The value of Swiss watch exports to India was just 218.8 million Swiss francs ($239.4 million) -- way behind front-runners the United States (4.2 billion francs), mainland China (2.8 billion francs) and Hong Kong (2.4 billion francs).
High taxes have long discouraged watch brands, particularly the most expensive labels.
Although the calculation is complex, it includes customs duties of around 20 percent for watches, a goods and services tax of 18 percent, plus an additional surcharge.
'New El Dorado'?
But last month, after 16 years of negotiations, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) -- Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein -- signed a free trade agreement that will reduce customs duties "progressively over a period of seven years", Bugmann explained.
"It's an extremely interesting market, but will this be the new El Dorado of the watch industry? We don't know yet," he admitted.
In a study published in mid-October, the audit firm Deloitte estimated that Swiss watch exports to India could exceed 400 million francs by 2028.
And it could climb into the top 10 export markets within a decade thanks to its ultra-high net worth individuals, as well as its growing middle class.
With the EFTA agreement, "we are feeling things beginning to move", Karine Szegedi, the report's author, told AFP at the Geneva salon.
"Seven years is already tomorrow," said Edouard Meylan, the chief executive of H. Moser, a small brand undergoing an expansion, where the average watch price is around 40,000 francs.
"We sense a tremendous appetite", and "you have to be the first to establish yourself", said Meylan.