Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo of the day: A century for KL Rahul

India's KL Rahul (C) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zealand at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Janua

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 18:26 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
India's KL Rahul (C) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zealand at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 14, 2026. Photo by Punit Paranjpe / AFP
India's KL Rahul (C) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zealand at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 14, 2026. Photo by Punit Paranjpe / AFP

First Published: Jan 14, 2026, 18:33

Subscribe Now

More from : Photo of the Day

Forbes List Logo
photo
In numbers: India’s December inflation hits 3-month high
BySamreen Wani
photo
Global, but with a desi twist
BySamidha Jain,Amit Verma
photo
India's tech startups in deep freeze
BySamreen Wani

Latest News

Forbes List Logo
Putting law in order
ByHimani Kothari
The induction of Neville Tata heralds the next chapter at Tata Trusts
BySamar Srivastava
Forging Strength in metals: The story of M A Metal Corporation’s global reach
ByBrand Connect
‘I have to balance being the face of the company and giving hands-on time’
BySamreen Wani
‘We wanted to make India self-reliant in critical mineral recycling’
ByMonica Bathija
Drop 10-minute delivery promise: Govt tells quick-commerce platforms
ByNaini Thaker
Photo of the day: Uber India launches EV bike taxis in Mumbai
ByForbes India
Gemini in Gmail: Productivity boost or privacy nightmare?
ByNaini Thaker
The tenets of preserving core ideology for success on and off field
ByBharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement