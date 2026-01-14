Advertisement
Photo of the day: A century for KL Rahul
India's KL Rahul (C) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zealand at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Janua
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 18:26 IST1 min
First Published: Jan 14, 2026, 18:33
