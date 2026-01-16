Sustainability stack: DPI architecture for India’s sustainability leap

India has redefined scalable governance and population-scale orchestration through its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) achievements—from authenticating 1.4 billion citizens via Aadhaar to enabling 16 billion monthly transactions through UPI. The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore’s Centre for Digital Public Goods (CDPG) is now extending these proven approaches with its proposed Sustainability Stack, a sector-agnostic DPI framework that integrates fragmented Economic, Environmental, and Social (EES) data into a unified digital system.

CDPG is pushing boundaries even further by proposing a Sustainability Stack grounded in DPI principles. This framework aims to integrate economic, environmental, and social governance (EES) data into a unified, interoperable system, with the potential to redefine how corporations, governments, and communities carry out sustainability efforts.

India is grappling with complex sustainability issues, marked by systemic gaps that must be addressed to achieve the nation’s net-zero commitment by 2070. Regulatory complexity further compounds these challenges, resulting in inefficient decision making and inaccurate reporting. Vast datasets collected by departments such as water boards, electricity boards, pollution control boards, and municipal corporations often remain confined within silos.

The JICA-BCG Forest Stack, a layered DPI architecture for ecological management and governance, inspired the Sustainability Stack’s blueprint. The Forest Stack validated a registries-based orchestration approach capable of converting siloed forest data into a decision-intelligence system. In contrast, the Sustainability Stack expands this DPI approach to integrate fragmented data across urban water, energy, waste, and land-use systems.

Analysis and Solution Provision

The proposed Sustainability Stack introduces a dashboard-based sustainability assessment for urban systems and identifies ecosystem entities to address departmental data silos. The major advancements proposed include:

Comprehensive ecosystem mapping across seven layers: grassroots (households, RWAs), institutional/market (utilities, industries), ecological (lakes, parks), systemic/governance (municipal bodies), ESG-focused (rating agencies), social/NGO (SHGs, community groups), energy-transition (DISCOMs, renewables), and quasi-government (pollution boards, SPVs).

Role-based entity selection, linking actors to EES impacts, including non-traditional influencers such as delivery platforms and informal vendors whose behaviours affect outcomes.

Unified performance metrics, standardising indicators such as per-capita energy use, waste segregation rates, and service equity to enable comparability.

Systemic entity inclusion, explicitly incorporating quasi-government authorities (such as water boards and development authorities) often omitted in reporting frameworks.

These advancements enable analysis from aggregate city totals to disaggregated entity- or ward-level data, exposing losses, inefficiencies, and systemic disparities. Sustainability planning often encounters Jevons’ efficiency paradox, which holds that efficiency gains can trigger rebound effects through higher usage or longer operating hours, thereby increasing overall consumption. The Sustainability Stack accommodates monitoring and evaluation through real-time metering, behavioural nudges (such as peer comparisons), and time-of-day pricing to ensure efficiency translates into net savings.

Sustainability Ecosystem: 42 Entities Mapped Across Seven Functional Layers

