From family offices to Fortune 500

Real estate has always followed capital. What is changing now is who influences where that capital flows.

Across global markets, women are becoming increasingly significant participants in wealth ownership and investment decisions. As assets shift across generations and portfolios become more structured, this influence is beginning to reshape how long-term asset classes, including real estate, are evaluated.

For Radheecka Rakesh Garg, Director of Rajdarbar Realty, the implications are already visible inside the property market.

“Real estate is no longer evaluated purely as a development business,” she says. “It is increasingly treated as a long-term financial asset within structured portfolios. That shift changes how projects are planned, funded and sustained.”

A Structural Shift in Global Wealth

Women already control roughly one-third of global investable wealth. According to research by McKinsey & Company, in major economies that share could approach 40 to 47 percent by 2030. At the same time, economists anticipate one of the largest intergenerational wealth transfers in modern history, with estimates suggesting women could control nearly 30 trillion dollars in financial assets by the end of the decade.

Read More