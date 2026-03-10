Game changing leaders you should know about

A new generation of leaders is redefining what it means to create impact. These game-changing individuals are reshaping ecosystems, transforming communities, and influencing the future of education, healthcare, technology, spirituality, infrastructure, and social development.

With 25+ years of dedicated experience in education, Nidhi has been instrumental in transforming young minds into confident global citizens. Under her leadership, the NVPS Group of Schools has expanded into multiple branches, nurturing more than 10,000 students annually. Her unwavering commitment to academic excellence, value-based learning, and holistic development has shaped the futures of thousands of learners. Today, NVPS alumni are making their mark across the world, holding prestigious positions in diverse fields. For Ms.Nidhi, education is not merely an institution—it is a lifelong mission to empower generations and create meaningful impact.

Manish Parakh, Chairman & Founder, Megh Ganga Group, is a purpose-driven entrepreneur committed to building institutions that create meaningful and lasting social impact. From Durg, Chhattisgarh, he has established a diversified business ecosystem spanning healthcare, education, design, Jewellery, QSR, and global education services. His ventures include LifeCare Diagnostic, Images Diagnostic, Avish Educom, D’signo, Mahaveer Jewellers, Vanakkam and KAC – Gateway of Global Education, Jaydeep Gas Agency. Actively associated with JITO and civic initiatives across Central India, he has led city beautification and cyber awareness campaigns. He was honoured with the Pride of India and Dhanvantri Samman by the Governor of Chhattisgarh and continues to champion growth with purpose and community transformation.

Swati Saxena founded 4Thoughts Finance in 2015 to serve first-generation and technology entrepreneurs- a segment underserved by traditional wealth management. With over 20 years of experience in corporate lending, capital structuring, and wealth management, she specialises in risk management, compliance, and long-term financial planning with end-to-end execution. The firm operates through research-driven frameworks and proprietary systems that enhance financial prudence and portfolio governance. Under her leadership, the firm manages Assets Under Advice exceeding ₹10,000 crore, with Singapore operations underway. She leads one of India’s few women-led wealth advisory firms and received the Business Excellence 2025 Award.

Darshan Sankhala is an entrepreneur, filmmaker, and founder of ROLBOL — India’s structured Life Management Movement built around the philosophy “Rest of Life, Best of Life.” Launched in 2020, ROLBOL integrates mindset development, habit architecture, emotional intelligence, and conscious living into a community-driven growth platform. Through large-scale live sessions, youth initiatives, and transformation frameworks such as Kalpvriksh and The Enlightened Billionaire Within, Sankhala blends modern performance psychology with Indian philosophical thought. His long-term vision is to scale ROLBOL into a global life design ecosystem impacting over one million individuals through disciplined thinking, manifestation science, and purpose-driven growth.

Suraj Shrivastava, Founder & CEO, SERP Forge

As India’s AI-driven SaaS ecosystem expands globally, Suraj is building the growth systems that help B2B technology brands compete at an international level. With over a decade of experience in SaaS marketing, he founded SERP Forge to solve a structural gap: strong products often fail not because of capability, but because of visibility.

Under his leadership, the firm has supported 40+ global SaaS companies, driving over $47 million in measurable revenue impact and delivering traffic growth of up to 7,900% within a year. By integrating AI-led workflows, outcome-based strategy, and disciplined execution, Suraj has positioned marketing not as a cost center, but as a scalable growth engine.

His vision is to help Indian SaaS companies move beyond participation and emerge as confident global category leaders in the AI-first era.

Roshita Pandey, Entrepreneur

Recognized as the Best Tarot Card Reader and Spiritual Coach by the Governor of Uttarakhand at a prestigious ET and TOI-hosted ceremony, Roshita is a celebrity astrologer, TEDx speaker, and spiritual coach followed by over 260K people online. An IIM graduate, she made the unconventional decision to step away from a high-paying corporate career to pursue her deeper calling in astrology and spiritual guidance. Today, she represents a new generation of spiritually driven entrepreneurs who combine intuition with practical life insights. Through her content and consultations, Roshita guides individuals on career clarity, relationships, and life decisions. Known for blending modern thinking with ancient wisdom, she champions intuition-led leadership and purpose-driven ambition, inspiring thousands to align success with inner awareness and conscious living.

Jignesh Joshi, Founder and Managing Director, J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd

Dr Jignesh Joshi is a rising force in India’s next-generation real estate, driving the growth story of Dholera SIR, the country’s first smart industrial city. An MBA and doctorate holder from The American University, Dr. Joshi blends academic rigor with sharp strategic execution. Honored with the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award 2020 and other industry recognitions, he has also represented India at global forums including the World Economic Forum and BRICS platforms. Beyond his real estate leadership, Dr. Joshi is strategically expanding into the hospitality sector across India and Thailand, reflecting his diversified global outlook. Meanwhile, his core focus—built on quality, innovation, and trust—continues to power transformative smart city development.

Dr. Munish Jindal, CEO – HoverRobotix, Founder – MENTORx, President - Quantia Gravitas

Dr. Munish Jindal is emerging as a rising billionaire and architect of impact; a rare force redefining how innovation, diplomacy, and entrepreneurship converge to shape technology-led societies. A scientist-entrepreneur at the helm of HoverRobotix, he pioneers advancements in AI and sustainable mobility robots. As President of MENTORx, he is building cross-continental ecosystems where skill development, mentorship, and human capital evolve together, empowering millions across 65+ countries. Known for creating multi-billion dollar institutions with global footprints, Dr. Jindal serves on the board of hundreds of organisations and startups. A Guinness World Record achiever, bestowed with Royal Honour at the House of Lords, British Parliament and recognised by global leadership across Australia, UK, Mauritius, Maldives, Dubai, Palau & US, his stature transcends borders. Conferred with the highest Global Honour Karmaveer Chakra by United Nations (iCONGO), he advances initiatives aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. A Ph.D. in AI & Robotics, authored 20 bestselling books, 6 Patents, TEDx Speaker and Curator, RMoC with NITI Aayog, Dr. Jindal champions a new philosophy of wealth, where prosperity is measured not only in valuation, but in lives transformed and futures empowered; as a momentum for humanity’s collective progress.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.