  4. Startup Fridays S5 Ep10: Ideaspring's partners on backing the next-gen deep techs in India

In this episode, Naganand Doraswamy and Suryaprakash Konanuru, co-founders Ideaspring Capital, talk about their enthusiasm for India's early-stage deep tech startups. The two talk about how, while these startups are part of a nascent ecosystem, they are developing products that are sometimes coming to the fore for the first time anywhere. Doraswamy, who's more involved with the commercial aspects and Konanuru, a full-time CTO and products mentor for the VC firm's portfolio of startups are in the very early stage of raising their third fund
By: Harichandan Arakali
Published: Oct 25, 2024

