Bitcoin mining explained: What it is, how it works, and why it matters

In the past - think of the 1990s and 2000s - the idea of digital money was an alien concept. Fast-forward to today, the market is crowded with thousands of digital currencies or cryptocurrencies, which are being traded, stored, and talked about everywhere.

At the centre of it all is Bitcoin (BTC) - the first and still the most recognised cryptocurrency of the Bitcoin network. It kick-started the entire crypto movement back in 2009 and led to the emergence of new altcoins we hear about today. Bitcoin isn’t just a digital currency - it’s a complete system built to run without any central authorities like banks or governments.

For this system to work well, it needs to verify every transaction, prevent fraud, and maintain trust. This is where Bitcoin mining comes into the picture. The ecosystem relies on a network of people, known as crypto or BTC miners, and machines that work in sync to ensure smooth and secure operations.

In this post, let’s discuss what bitcoin mining is, how it works, and why it’s essential for the network’s sustenance.

Understanding the basics: What is bitcoin mining?

Bitcoin mining keeps the entire underlying blockchain network running efficiently. It’s how new bitcoins are created and how transactions get confirmed. Every time someone sends or accepts bitcoin, that transaction needs to be added to the blockchain - a public, tamper-proof ledger that records everything.