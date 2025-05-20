Top 10 crypto exchanges in the world by their market share

If you want to navigate the volatile crypto market efficiently, here are the top 10 crypto exchanges you should know based on their market share
Cryptocurrency exchanges have become the backbone of digital finance today, enabling millions to trade, invest, and interact with various digital assets. With the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, these platforms have seen solid growth, supporting everything from simple trading to high-frequency strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, choosing a reliable crypto exchange platform is important because it can impact trading efficiency, fees, security, and overall market experience.
In this article, we’ll discuss the top 10 crypto exchanges by their market share, offering a clear picture of their trading volumes and unique features.
Here’s the list of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges by market share as of April 2025, sourced from CoinGecko.
|Rank
|Crypto exchange platform
|Market share (in percent)
|Trading volume (in USD billion)
|1
|Binance
|38.01
|482.63
|2
|Gate.io
|8.96
|113.73
|3
|Bitget
|7.25
|92.01
|4
|MEXC
|7.09
|90.07
|5
|OKX
|7.05
|89.46
|6
|Coinbase
|6.93
|88.04
|7
|Bybit
|6.74
|85.51
|8
|Upbit
|6.38
|80.96
|9
|Crypto.com
|6.16
|78.23
|10
|HTX
|5.43
|68.94
Let’s briefly discuss each of these crypto exchange platforms.
Binance stands as the largest crypto exchange platform with an estimated 38 percent market share and a daily trading volume of $482 billion. Perhaps the biggest crypto brand in the world right now, it is widely known for its range of digital assets and advanced trading features. With over 390 coins, thousands of trading pairs, and fiat deposits, Binance caters to all levels of traders. Its ecosystem extends beyond trading and offers services like derivatives trading, staking options, Binance Labs, Trust Wallet, and a popular NFT marketplace.
Gate.io, known for its wide asset selection and strong liquidity, takes second place among the top 10 crypto exchanges. It supports over 2,500 cryptocurrencies and offers spot trading, futures, margin trading, and wealth management. With over $113 billion in spot trading volume, it occupies almost 9 percent of the market share. The platform is driven by its advanced security features, including zero-knowledge technology for asset verification.
Bitget (formerly BitKeep) has made a significant impact with its focus on copy trading and user-friendly features, with a 7.2 percent market share. It serves over 100 million users across 150+ countries, offering real-time trading and multi-chain wallet services like token swap, dApp browser, and NFT marketplace. The platform has gained visibility through strategic sports partnerships, including collaborations with top football leagues and athletes. Fiat deposits in EUR, GBP, and BRL are also supported.
MEXC has become one of the prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its extensive coin offerings and liquidity. With over 2,300 crypto and nearly 2,800 trading pairs, it supports a diverse range of traders. The platform charges a 0.2 percent transaction fee and accepts only crypto payments. With USD as the sole fiat deposit option, MEXC caters to a global user base and is among the top 10 crypto exchanges.
OKX is one of the major players in the global crypto market. It offers over 300 coins and nearly 800 trading pairs, attracting a wide range of traders. With a 10/10 trust score and a strong security framework, it supports spot and futures trading, with specific fees. This crypto exchange platform doesn’t support fiat deposits but allows margin trading and offers high-value reward campaigns for users.
Coinbase ranks sixth among the top 10 crypto exchanges with nearly 7 percent market share. It is one of the largest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its user-friendly platform and strong regulatory compliance. If you’re a beginner in the crypto space, Coinbase might be a good platform to begin. It supports nearly 300 coins and offers spot trading, staking, secure wallet solutions, and easy fiat-to-crypto transactions.
Next on the list of top 10 crypto exchanges is Bybit. It serves more than 60 million users, supports various blockchain protocols, drives on-chain innovation, offers secure custody, user-friendly tools, and advanced trading options. It combines traditional finance (TradFi) with decentralised finance (DeFi) to explore the full potential of Web3. The cryptocurrency exchange supports multiple payment methods: P2P, bank cards, Advcash Wallet, and wire transfers.
Based in South Korea, Upbit ranks eighth on the list of top 10 crypto exchange platforms and is known for its strong regional focus. Its most active pair, XRP/KRW, often ranks among the highest in trading volume. Despite its regional market strength, Upbit saw a sharp decline in Q1 2025, with trading volume dropping by 34 percent since Q4 2024, but it has shown slight market growth, from 5.9 percent in March to 6.3 percent in April.
With 100+ million users globally, Crypto.com is among the top 10 crypto exchange platforms, holding a market share of 6.1 percent. It offers multiple trading options, including spot, margin, and derivatives, with over 420 coins and 600+ trading pairs. The cryptocurrency exchange also provides arbitrage, Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP), and Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) trading bots for automated strategies, risk management, and profit optimisation.
Wrapping up the top 10 crypto exchanges list is HTX, with a market share of 5.4 percent. It offers spot, margin, and futures trading with competitive fees. This cryptocurrency exchange provides strong security measures via safe login alerts, multi-factor authentication, and cookie hijacking protection. Advanced storage systems are available with cold, hot, and multi-party offline wallets for secure fund management.
What is the difference between a centralised and decentralised exchange?
Centralised exchanges (CEXs) are owned and operated by a central authority, while decentralised exchanges (DEXs) operate without intermediaries. They use smart contracts for direct, peer-to-peer trading.
What are KYC and AML, and why do crypto exchanges in India require them?
KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) are used to confirm user identities and prevent illegal financial activities. Indian cryptocurrency exchanges require them for compliance and security.
Do Indian crypto exchanges offer INR trading pairs?
Yes, many Indian crypto exchange platforms offer INR trading pairs, allowing you to buy, sell, and trade crypto using Indian Rupees.