Top 10 crypto exchanges in the world by their market share

Cryptocurrency exchanges have become the backbone of digital finance today, enabling millions to trade, invest, and interact with various digital assets. With the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, these platforms have seen solid growth, supporting everything from simple trading to high-frequency strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, choosing a reliable crypto exchange platform is important because it can impact trading efficiency, fees, security, and overall market experience.

In this article, we’ll discuss the top 10 crypto exchanges by their market share, offering a clear picture of their trading volumes and unique features.

List of top 10 crypto exchanges

Here’s the list of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges by market share as of April 2025, sourced from CoinGecko.

Rank Crypto exchange platform Market share (in percent) Trading volume (in USD billion) 1 Binance 38.01 482.63 2 Gate.io 8.96 113.73 3 Bitget 7.25 92.01 4 MEXC 7.09 90.07 5 OKX 7.05 89.46 6 Coinbase 6.93 88.04 7 Bybit 6.74 85.51 8 Upbit 6.38 80.96 9 Crypto.com 6.16 78.23 10 HTX 5.43 68.94

Let’s briefly discuss each of these crypto exchange platforms.

Binance

Founded in: 2017

Number of coins traded: 397

Binance stands as the largest crypto exchange platform with an estimated 38 percent market share and a daily trading volume of $482 billion. Perhaps the biggest crypto brand in the world right now, it is widely known for its range of digital assets and advanced trading features. With over 390 coins, thousands of trading pairs, and fiat deposits, Binance caters to all levels of traders. Its ecosystem extends beyond trading and offers services like derivatives trading, staking options, Binance Labs, Trust Wallet, and a popular NFT marketplace.