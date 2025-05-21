The end of incremental: A strategic reboot for CIOS and CTOS in 2025

New Delhi [India], May 20: In 2025, the mandate for enterprise tech leaders has never been clearer—or more compressed. This year has seen leadership expectations boiled down to deceptively simple summaries. Individuals could phrase the current ask as a 90-character post: “Innovate securely at lower cost and get AI into action fast to differentiate our processes.”

It’s concise, but it’s also existential. Delivering on it requires revisiting assumptions about how one’s organization handles complexity, where data lives, and whether the systems are truly AI-ready.

And while most organizations understand the stakes, many have already delayed foundational decisions around architecture, skills, and data strategy.

As Jozef de Vries, chief product and engineering officer at EnterpriseDB (EDB), puts it: “Many enterprises are trying to catch up in the AI race by optimizing yesterday’s problems, tuning systems that were never designed for today’s hybrid-first, AI-driven world. The focus of this new technological wave is more about extending the value of your current infrastructure, while increasing the control you have over your data, your AI, and your spend.”

Here are three critical questions CIOs and CTOs should be asking right now to deliver on that 90-character post—and avoid costly course correction in H2.

1. If data is strategic, are professionals treating it like a sovereign asset?