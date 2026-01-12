Advertisement
Photo of the day: German Chancellor Merz flies kites with PM Modi

Narendra Modi (r), Prime Minister of India, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) visit a kite festival in Ahmedabad, India on 12th January, 2026. It is the Chancellor's first major trip to Asia

Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 13:14 IST1 min
Narendra Modi (r), Prime Minister of India, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) visit a kite festival in Ahmedabad, India on 12th January, 2026. It is the Chancellor's first major trip to Asia since taking office in May.
Image: Photo by Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images

First Published: Jan 12, 2026, 13:17

