Photo of the day: German Chancellor Merz flies kites with PM Modi
Narendra Modi (r), Prime Minister of India, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) visit a kite festival in Ahmedabad, India on 12th January, 2026. It is the Chancellor's first major trip to Asia
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 13:14 IST1 min
Image: Photo by Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images
First Published: Jan 12, 2026, 13:17
