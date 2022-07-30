'Our idea is to find the next Estée Lauder, Nykaa'







ecently, Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and Nykaa announced the launch of Beauty&You India—a programme that is looking to discover the next generation of Indian beauty brands. Created by ELC’s New Incubation Ventures and launched in partnership with Nykaa, Beauty & You India aims to help founders and innovators grow their business by identifying brand goals, achieving scale and curating product portfolios.

