Graphic of the day: Indian pharma's big-ticket acquisitions

As Sun Pharma clarifies market reports about the $10 billion Organon bid, it holds a record number of high-value pharma acquisitions

By Samreen Wani
Last Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 17:58 IST1 min
Sun Pharma has clarified that reports of a potential $10 billion acquisition of US-based Organon are "speculative." While the company denies current material events, it has a history of high-value acquisitions. Moreover, Indian pharma has had a string of high-value M&As in the past, including Biocon’s $3.3 billion Viatris acquisition in 2022 and Lupin's $880 million bid for Gavis in 2016.
First Published: Jan 19, 2026, 18:41

