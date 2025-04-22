How a doctor rewrote the rules of real estate

He wasn’t a legacy builder - or even from the industry. But today, Dr. G V Rao stands behind South India’s tallest residential tower - and one of Hyderabad’s most respected real estate brands. A Veterinary doctor by training and a former government servant by profession, Dr. Rao walked away from government service with an unlikely dream: to build something extraordinary. Not eventually, no. Immediately.

That instinct - part ambition, part audacity, defined SAS Infra from day one. Today, their flagship residential project, SAS Crown, stands as both a physical and symbolic high point. Soaring 60 storeys, with just one residence per floor, it doesn’t just raise the bar- it redefines it. Because SAS Crown is only the beginning; and because what Dr Rao set out to do goes beyond launching a company. He's aiming higher: to shift the ambition of an entire city.

It all began with a question: why shouldn’t Hyderabad dream bigger? A city with global muscle, Hyderabad has evolved into one of the most dynamic IT and innovation hubs in Asia. Microsoft’s largest R&D campus outside the US and Amazon’s biggest office building globally are both here. Google, Meta, Samsung, and Apple all have a strong presence. Hyderabad has no shortage of capability - but its skyline didn’t reflect its stature.

Until now.

Building the Impossible Team

As someone who was a relative outsider to real estate, Dr Rao knew that vision alone wouldn't build towers that kiss the skies. Great execution, however, would.

His approach was simple: hire the best, empower them fully, and get out of the way. No micromanagement, no interference, no egos. He brought in top-tier talent - alumni of IIT, IIM, NICMAR. He partnered with global experts like Aedas, and Sterling Structural Consultants, two of the top architecture firms in the world, to help build confidence in the brand.

And he didn't stop there. SAS Infra’s partners list reads like a who’s who of real estate, design, and engineering. From structural consultants and façade experts to international MEP teams, every project is layered with deep technical collaboration, creating an ecosystem that fuses local ambition with global expertise.

But more than impressive names, SAS Infra's strength lies in culture. Every stakeholder is aligned to operate on one mandate: plan meticulously, execute flawlessly. The result? In an industry where delays are expected (even accepted), SAS Infra is delivering ahead of time.

Disruption by Design

Real estate is typically a slow game. Developers start small, build gradually, scale cautiously. But Dr. Rao wasn’t here for incremental progress - he was here to make a statement. So, he skipped the warm-up act. No joint ventures. No safe bets. No “starter” projects.

What gave him the confidence? Land. Owning prime land across Hyderabad gave Dr. Rao the foundation to dream at scale. But it was his clarity of purpose and commitment to excellence that turned potential into performance.

SAS Crown: Legacy in the Making

Then came SAS Crown. Sixty floors of private, sky-high living. One residence per floor. Private elevators. Floor plates between 6,565 and 17,000 sq. ft. Designed by Aedas, and engineered to create not just homes, but a sense of awe. SAS Crown wasn’t designed to follow demand. It was built to spark aspiration.

Before SAS Crown, Hyderabad’s residential offerings were largely horizontal, sprawling townships and low-rise communities. But Dr. Rao saw the white space, and he knew Hyderabad was ready for its skyline moment. So, he gave the city its first true luxury vertical experience.

From double-height entrance lobbies and rooftop lounges to a 60th-floor infinity deck, private clubhouses, spa zones, and tech-enabled security and concierge systems, every detail at Crown is dialed to global luxury standards. This isn’t just about square footage anymore, it’s about stature.

And Hyderabad responded. When Holi was celebrated on the rooftop this year, videos of the 60th-floor festivities went viral. People didn’t just admire SAS Crown. They claimed it.

And in keeping with SAS Infra’s track record - it’s ahead of schedule. In a market known for pushing timelines, Crown is on track to be delivered before its promised handover date. Because here, execution isn’t a footnote - it’s the core offering.

Redefining the City’s Ambition

Dr. Rao’s ambition was never limited to real estate. It was about resetting what Hyderabad believes is possible. While others looked sideways, he looked up - literally. He envisioned a skyline that could compete globally - not by copying Dubai or Mumbai, but by giving Hyderabad its own signature silhouette.

Today, more than 30 developers have followed SAS’s lead into vertical development. The city is rising. The landscape is transforming. And the standard? It’s been permanently raised.

But for SAS Infra, the goal isn’t volume - it’s vision. Not just more buildings, but more breakthroughs. Not more of the same, but more of the extraordinary.

In a sector dominated by slow growth and legacy names, SAS Infra broke every rule. They didn’t inch toward credibility. They leapt - boldly, unapologetically, and on their own terms. It started with one man, one vision, and a refusal to play it safe.

Real estate didn’t see it coming. But Hyderabad? Hyderabad will never look the same again.

