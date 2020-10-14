Riya Gote's Scriberlee wows worldwide clients with quality content

I am proud to be the Founder of Scriberlee (https://scriberlee.com
), but how did I reach here? “Euphoria” is a state of intense happiness and self-confidence. Struggling to find that state was getting difficult for me when I completed my Masters in International Business Management from Edinburgh Napier University, Scotland. I opted for the course which was conducted in Singapore.
As the course finished, I was not able to land up in a job even after applying to numerous job vacancies. I was striving hard to find a job in Singapore as I was in love with the city. Eventually, I had to come back to India. I was disappointed, disturbed, and worried as I criticized myself for not being worthy enough to crack the interview in a Singapore based company. I was heart-broken. Meanwhile, I wrote an article on my journey and experience in Singapore (To read the article click https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/singapore-life-changing-experience-riya-g/
).
We do not know how and when life surprises us! I posted this article on LinkedIn and after few days I received a call from an Indian company saying they liked my writing style and wanted me to write blogs and articles for them. As I had a separate bunch of love for writing, I immediately accepted the offer. Although the pay was less I was enjoying my work.
After a few months, the company appointed me as an expert writer. This boosted my confidence and I started approaching other companies as a “Freelance Content Writer”. I was successful in acquiring domestic as well as international clients after going through rejections by a few companies. Today, I’m overwhelmed to have clients from Singapore, Canada, UK, and India. I love my work and I can confidently say, “Never lose hope as you don’t know what opportunities you may get by your actions.” I define happy life as, “Happiness is not the absence of problems, it is the ability to deal with them.”
At the start of 2020, a famous bank of Africa approached me to be the guest speaker for their talk show. I accepted the offer and discovered that I can be a good public speaker too! This talk show created a platform for me as a “Motivational Public Speaker” and I happily participated as a guest speaker in various talk shows for global companies.
One day while going through my client’s list, I realized that I have earned a good number of global clients and used the opportunity to start my firm “Scriberlee.” As content is like salt for every company, services like graphic designing, mobile application development, and software development are also equally necessary. Being the Founder of Scriberlee, I had the vision to spread my knowledge and help companies for branding and marketing by providing these services.
Let’s go back in time when I discovered my love for writing. When I was in my 9th grade, I used to write small stories and compose poems. Back then I perceived this as my hobby and people around me told me that ‘’you grow up, educate yourself and land in a decent job.’’ Somewhere even I was convinced and focused on taking up the science stream in my 11th grade. In this cat race, I opted for an engineering course after my 12th grade. While doing my B.E in Electronics and Telecommunication from Pune University, we had a management subject in the fifth semester. I was fascinated to the subject and my liking for management increased which made me take up admission for Masters of Science in International Business Management. After completing my bachelor's with first-class I started my next journey of life in Singapore.
We had a lot of assignments during the master’s course which redeveloped my interest in writing. I started to read more and was enjoying the phase. It is rightly said that life happens to you when you are busy planning other things. But things do not always work according to your plan. IT’S OKAY TO NOT HAVE ONE. I had no plan to be a content writer but I had a potential that I decided to pursue and eventually things started falling in place.
In my journey of content writing, I was blessed with the best people around me who stood by me always. My parents, sister, and my friends supported me through my tough time and guided me the right way. Nothing comes easy in life and I realized this when I had to struggle hard to find the right career for me.
As I said earlier I had no plans of being a content writer. But yes I had a bumpy start with the Indian company who encouraged me to write for them and I was just going with the flow. I had no idea if I wanted to write technical content, non-technical content, or academic content or if I was interested in writing stories or books. So I took up the first assignment and decided to figure out as I go along. I had the potential of writing which is an art and I cultivate it by taking lots of effort.
To be able to do what you love and be successful at it — that’s what we’re all aiming for. I identified I had the skill to be a content writer, I mastered my skill and turned my talent into a passion. Soon enough I was on the verge of breaking out and blazing my trail.
Albert Einstein once stated, “If you judge a fish by its ability to climb the tree, it’s going to spend all its life believing that it’s stupid.” It’s okay not to be good at one thing because we might be good at the other two. I realized this in a hard way that you cannot please everyone and cannot make everyone happy. But you can keep yourself happy by pursuing the career of your choice which is going to make you feel proud and happy.
“Self-confidence is a superpower. Once you start to believe in yourself, the magic starts happening.”
-Riya Hemant Gote
Founder of Scriberlee
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.