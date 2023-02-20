Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Enabling transformation through technology excellence

Enabling transformation through technology excellence

The fast pace at which technology is evolving has left enterprises often struggling to meet the demands of modern digital-native architectures, including a rapid release schedule for secure and reliable applications. This challenge largely exists because enterprises lack a structured and standardized approach to prioritizing technical excellence during application development. Watch pioneering COOs share valuable insight on how technical excellence focuses on operational aspects, such as performance, reliability, and cost, only with Forbes India and ServiceNow

