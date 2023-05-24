Apple, Broadcom strike multi-bln dollar deal; Google backs OpenAI rival Anthropic's $450 mln funding

Apple yesterday announced a new partnership with Broadcom to develop 5G radio frequency components and wireless connectivity components. Separately, Wistron, a contract manufacturing supplier to Apple, has shut its operations in India, Mint reports. Also in this brief, Infosys Topaz is a new suite of services based on generative AI with specific use cases in different industry verticals; Microsoft is showcasing Jugalbandi, an AI assistant in local Indian languages; And Matrix Partners India is raising the target for its fourth fund to $525 million, TechCrunch reports