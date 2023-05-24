Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Apple, Broadcom strike multi-bln dollar deal; Google backs OpenAI rival Anthropic's $450 mln funding

Apple, Broadcom strike multi-bln dollar deal; Google backs OpenAI rival Anthropic's $450 mln funding

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
155 Listen ins
 

Apple yesterday announced a new partnership with Broadcom to develop 5G radio frequency components and wireless connectivity components. Separately, Wistron, a contract manufacturing supplier to Apple, has shut its operations in India, Mint reports. Also in this brief, Infosys Topaz is a new suite of services based on generative AI with specific use cases in different industry verticals; Microsoft is showcasing Jugalbandi, an AI assistant in local Indian languages; And Matrix Partners India is raising the target for its fourth fund to $525 million, TechCrunch reports

Rs 2000

The 2000 rupee withdrawal from circulation and what you should know about it

May 23, 2023
Journey to unicorn 800 x 600

Journey to unicorn: By Ashwin Damera

May 23, 2023
Forbes India Vedanta

Unpacking the semiconductor plan of Vedanta Resources

May 23, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Meta fined $1.3 bln in EU over data violations; WhatsApp introduces 15-min edit feature

May 23, 2023
shutterstock_2255642129_SM

What to do about Fake ChatGPT apps and other AI-infused mobile menaces

May 22, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

TCS wins $1.81 bln BSNL order; ChatGPT iOS app out; AWS to invest $12.7 bln in India by 2030

May 22, 2023
See More