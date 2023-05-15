Elon Musk, in CEO transition, accused of helping censorship in Turkey; Apple headset, M3 this year

Elon Musk, amidst a transition to a new CEO to take his place at Twitter, has come under criticism for allegedly giving in to government pressure to censor tweets ahead of national elections in Turkey. Apple's next more powerful processor, the M3 chip is expected later this year, according to Bloomberg. The company is also expected to unveil its long-anticipated virtual reality and augmented reality headset at its worldwide developer conference next month. Also in this brief, India is developing a nationwide system to help people block their lost mobile devices