Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Elon Musk, in CEO transition, accused of helping censorship in Turkey; Apple headset, M3 this year

Elon Musk, in CEO transition, accused of helping censorship in Turkey; Apple headset, M3 this year

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
186 Listen ins
 

Elon Musk, amidst a transition to a new CEO to take his place at Twitter, has come under criticism for allegedly giving in to government pressure to censor tweets ahead of national elections in Turkey. Apple's next more powerful processor, the M3 chip is expected later this year, according to Bloomberg. The company is also expected to unveil its long-anticipated virtual reality and augmented reality headset at its worldwide developer conference next month. Also in this brief, India is developing a nationwide system to help people block their lost mobile devices

Linda Yaccarino_Elon Mus_CLG

Quick Take: Linda Yaccarino, Twitter's rumoured incoming CEO, and what it might mean for India

May 12, 2023
Sayandeb Banerjee 1_SM

Startup Fridays S4 Ep13: Sayandeb Banerjee on life as a 'practitioner' CEO at TheMathCompany

May 12, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Hyundai to invest $2.45 bln in India in EV push; WhatsApp moves to curb phishing; Julia 1.9 released

May 12, 2023
Bookshelf11-800X600

Are the odds stacked against women in science by design?

May 11, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Google I/O 2023: Generative AI in search, cloud and workspace; PaLM2 and new Pixel devices

May 11, 2023
Pando Nitin Abhijeet-1b_SM

Nitin Jayakrishnan and Abhijeet Manohar on their plan for Pando after recent $30 mln funding

May 10, 2023
See More