Google faces $25 bln claims; Tata may buy Wistron iPhone factory; SF police can now use robots to kill

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
131 Listen ins
 

Google will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two lawsuits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers, Reuters reports. Tata Group is looking to buy a facility in Bangalore, from Apple contract manufacturer Wistron, Economic Times reports. And San Francisco's board of supervisors voted in an 8-3 majority in favour of a proposal to allow the city's police to use robots to kill, in extreme circumstances, TechCrunch reports

