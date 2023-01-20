Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. India's Supreme Court rejects Google's appeal to block Competition Commission order; PhonePe raises $350 mln

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
120 Listen ins
 

India's Supreme Court yesterday rejected Google's ask that an order by the Competition Commission imposing a fine and changes to its market practices with respect to Android software be stayed. Google had approached the top court after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, earlier this month, had refused to stay the Competition Commission's order while it heard the matter. Also in this brief, TCS wins an order from Bombardier. And PhonePe is now privately valued at $12 billion, after a new investment from General Atlantic

