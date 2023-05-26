Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Microsoft's Brad Smith flags AI deep fakes threat; Snapchat hits 200 mln users in India

Microsoft's Brad Smith flags AI deep fakes threat; Snapchat hits 200 mln users in India

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
219 Listen ins
 

Microsoft President Brad Smith has raised concerns about artificial intelligence churning out deep fakes, false but highly realistic content. In a speech in Washington, Smith emphasized the need to address deep fakes and protect against foreign cyber influence operations, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, India didn't figure in the list of markets as OpenAI expanded its iOS app to 11 countries. Snapchat hits 200 million active users in India, and also in this brief, Matrix Partners India has closed its latest fund at $550 million

